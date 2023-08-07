Video: Football Coach Kills Ex-Lover With Hot Water, Rips Of Stom

A 45-year-old football coach, Bankole Oginni has been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his 45-year-old former lover after inviting her to his home.

The suspect popularly known as Honourable Kole, was said to have invited the woman to his Danjuma residence in Akure, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect was alleged to have pour hot water on the body of the woman before killing her in his living room while the intestines of the deceased had been removed.

The deceased hands and legs were tied together with rope with burns all over her body indicating that she may have been killed with hot water, before her intestines were removed

It was gathered that the daughter of the deceased who waited for her mother’s return from her former lover, had to traced her mother to the house, only to meet her remains on the floor of the suspect living room.

She immediately reported the case to the police who visited the scene of the incident and found the woman’s hands and legs tied with her intestines missing.

Materials like a sharp knife and sack were found beside the deceased, which indicated that the suspect planned to dismember her body and pack it in the sack.

The security operatives who visited the residence of the football coach arrested him and have been interrogating him.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, said police from the command arrested the man after the daughter of the deceased reported the incident at the police station.

She said the deceased and the suspect were lovers who stayed in different locations before the deceased was invited by the suspect and killed.

Odunlami said ” a young lady reported at the station that her mother former lover, Bankole Oginni called and invited her over to his place at Oke aro area of Akure.

“She explained that after she left for Oginni’snhouse for several hours and did not return and her phone was switched off, she had to trace her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex lover.

“The young girl said her mother’s legs and hands were tied and her body opened with intestines removed while there were patches on her body that shows sign of hot water burns.

.”We swung into action and the suspect was arrested. The suspect is in the police custody while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.



