Video: Foord Targets Hat-trick Against Super Falcons

Australia forward Caitlin Foord has said she hopes to get a hat-trick in Thursday’s 2023 women’s World Cup Group B clash with Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

Foord said this in a mock interview anchored by Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Co-hosts Australia will hope to make it back-to-back wins at this year’s World Cup when they take on the Super Falcons.

In their opening game against debutants Republic of Ireland, the Australians won 1-0.

The Falcons held Olympic champions Canada to a hard fought 0-0 draw, with Chiamaka Nnadozie making a penalty save.

Asked by her teammate how she is feeling heading to the game:”I’m feeling really good, really positive,” Foord replied in the interview posted on Australia’s women’s national team’s Twitter handle.

When quizzed on how many goals she thinks she will score:”I think two and if I’m feeling it, three.”

Both Foord and Arnold were in action for Australia in their 1-0 win against Republic of Ireland.

Foord made her debut for the Australia women’s national team in 2011 and has scored 29 goals in 108 appearances.

This is her third World Cup appearance after making her debut at the 2011 tournament in Germany as a 16-year-old.

She was part of the Australia side that defeated the Super Falcons 2-0 in their second group game at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

The 28-year-old currently plays for Arsenal women’s team and has 20 goals in 56 games.

