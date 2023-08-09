Video: Flying Eagles Star Agbalaka Joins Russian Club Sochi On Loan

Flying Eagles left back Solomon Agbalaka has joined Russian side Sochi FC on loan for an undisclosed fee.

Agbalaka will spend the rest of the season on loan to the Russian side from Lagos side Broad City.

The 19-year-old had offers from clubs in Belgium and Germany.

Agbalaka featured for the Flying Eagles at this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Ladan Bosso-led side reached the quarter-finals where they lost 1-0 to South Korea after extra-time.

The Flying Eagles defeated Italy 2-0 in the group stage and recorded the same scoreline against hosts Argentina in the round of 16.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.