Video: Flying Eagles Rally To Beat EFCC In Friendly

The Flying Eagles continued their preparation for the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 win victory against EFCC Football Club in a keenly contested friendly in Abuja on Saturday morning.

Both teams battled to a 0-0 draw in the first half.

Moshood Danjuma gave EFCC the lead in the 72nd minute.

The lead last one minute before Ibrahim Yahaya leveled scores for the Flying Eagles.

Haliru Sarki fired home the winning goal for the Eagles eight minutes from time.

Ladan Bosso’s side will face Zambia’s U-20 side in their next two friendlies.

The first friendly will hold on Friday, January 27, while the second is billed for Monday, January 30.

Both games will be played in Abuja.

By Adeboye Amosu

