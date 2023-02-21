Video: Flying Eagles Must Be clinical in

Former Super Eagles striker, Jonathan Akpoborie has advised the Flying Eagles players to be clinical in front of goal if they are to qualify to the next round of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

He made this known on the backdrop of the team’s inability to utilise the goal scoring chances that came their way against Senegal.

Recall that the team lost 1-0 to Senegal and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against host, Egypt in their second match.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the former Wolfsburg star stated that the team must be clinical in front of goal against Egypt.

“I really don’t want to sound too confident but I can tell that team will qualify to the knockout stages of the competition.

‘

“However, They must ensure that they utilise their goal scoring chances against Egypt because that was their undoing when they faced Senegal in the opening game.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.