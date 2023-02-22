Video: Flying Eagles Get Campaign Back On Track With Win Vs Egypt

The Flying Eagles got their 2023 U-20 AFCON back on track after pipping hosts Egypt 1-0 in their second Group A game on Monday.

Solomon Agbalaka’s second half goal secured the win for the Flying Eagles.

Recall the Flying Eagles lost 1-0 to Senegal in their opener.

They will now meet Mozambique in their final group game on Saturday, 25 February.

Egypt had the first chance of the game in the 14th minute but Rafaat Khalil volleyed his left-foot effort just over the bar.

In the 22nd minute Egypt won a free-kick in a promising area but Mohamed Hamdy’s dangerous cross was well saved by Flying Eagles keeper Chijioke Aniagboso.

The Flying Eagles had their first big opportunity on 25 minutes but Muhammad Aminu’s goal bound shot was saved by the Egyptian keeper.

Three minutes later Ayuba Abubakar raced into the Egyptian box but saw his low cross stopped by the opposition keeper.

In the 32nd minute Khalil collected the ball on the edge of the box, turned his marker but failed to direct his shot towards goal.

On 36 minutes Khalil had another chance as he beat three Flying Eagles players inside the box but shot wide.

With three minutes left in the first half Egypt had another chance but Ahmed Esho couldn’t connect with a dangerous cross.

The Egyptian came out more purposeful and almost took the lead on 63 minutes but the Flying Eagles keeper made a timely save.

On 66 minutes Ibrahim Muhammed went close for the Flying Eagles but his low shot from the edge of the box went just wide.

The deadlock was eventually broke on 71 minutes as Agbalaka connected with a powerful header from Muhammed Aminu’s corner

With four minutes left Flying Eagles skipper Daniel Bameyi made a timely clearance to deny an Egyptian player clear site on goal.

