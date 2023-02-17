Video: Flying Eagles Arrive Egypt, Ready To Conquer Africa Again

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria arrived Cairo, Egypt on Thursday night ahead of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

20 players and their officials touched down at the Cairo International Airport

around 5:30pm local time after 5hrs 30 minutes journey.

The team is lodged at Jewel Sports City & Aqua Resorts.

Ladan Bosso’s side will have their first training session in Egypt this morning.

The Flying Eagles will take on the Young Terangha Lions of Senegal in their first game at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Before that, hosts Egypt and Mozambique will slug it out in the opening fixture of the competition.

The competition will run from February 19 to March 11.

