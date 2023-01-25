Video: Flamingos Will Be Paid U-17 Women’s W/Cup Bonuses Soon -Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has assured players and officials of the national Under -17 women’s team, the Flamingos who won bronze at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India late last year that their bonuses will be paid in no distant time, Completesports.com reports.

Players of Flamingos that defeated their German counterparts to win the Third-Place game at the World Cup in India last October have been agitating for the payment of their match bonuses after they returned to a warm welcome by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare.

But Gusau who was barely a month in office as NFF president when the Flamingos did the nation proud at the World Cup told Completesports.com that he was doing everything possible to ensure that the players are paid all the money owed them.

“We are quite aware of the fact that we are owing them and I can assure them that they will get paid as soon as possible. The Minister of Youth and Sports is working hard to ensure that the money meant for the team’s bonuses and allowances are released by the ministry of finance,” Gusau stated.

“No money was given to NFF to prosecute the African qualifying matches up to the world cup proper. We sourced funds that enabled the Flamingos to participate in the World Cup and we were also able to offset their daily allowances and other expenses. They should be patient and trust us to get their money, the process is not easy that is the cause of the delay,” the NFF president stated.

On hosting the bronze-winning Flamingos by the federal government, the NFF boss expressed optimism that the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development will fulfil his promise to arrange for the girls to be given a deserving reception by the Federal Government.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

