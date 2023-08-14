Video: First Lady Hosts Super Falcons In Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, hosted some members of the Super Falcons following their return from the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

In a post on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Twitter handle, the First Lady hosted the players in the State House in Abuja on Monday.

The players who were received are captain Onome Ebi, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi.

Also present were Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary of NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, and also some members of the team’s backroom staff.

On Sunday, Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke held a reception for two indigenes of the state Rasheed Ajibade and Rofiat Imuran.

The Falcons reached the round of 16 of the ongoing World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The coach Randy Waldrum-led side lost 4-2 to England in the knockout stage after 120 minutes ended goalless.

