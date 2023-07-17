SPORT

Video: Finidi Still Our Head Coach – Enyimba

Enyimba have debunked reports they have sacked their head coach Finidi George.

Sporting director of the club, Ifeanyi Ekwueme through a statement announced the sacking of Finidi and his technical crew members.

Ekwueme directed all club’s members of staff, management and technical crew members to re-apply within the next 48 hours.

The club have however stated that the head coach is exempted from the exercise.

The former winger guided Enyimba to a record ninth Nigeria Premier League title last season.

He is reportedly negotiating a new contract with the Aba giants.

It remain to be seen whether Finidi’s assistant will be exempted from clean up at the club.

