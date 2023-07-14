Video: Finidi, Ogunmodede, Odigie Up For NPL Coach Of The Year

Three coaches; Finidi George, Daniel Ogunmodede and Monday Odigie have been shortlisted for the Nigeria Premier League Coach of the Season award.

The coaches had remarkable campaign with their respective clubs in the 2022/23 season.

Finidi, a former Nigeria international masterminded Enyimba’s success at the NPL Super Six playoffs in Lagos.

It was Enyimba’s ninth NPL title further enhancing the Aba giants reputation as the most successful club in Nigeria.

Ogunmodede’s Remo Stars finished second on the log.

Bendel Insurance under the guidance of Odigie were unbeaten in the regular season.

The Benin Arsenals also set a new longest unbeaten record in the NPL.

