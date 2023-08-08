Video: FIFPRO To Assist Super Falcons Players Get Outstanding Allowances, Bonus From NFF

FIFPRO has announced that it will assist Super Falcons players in getting their outstanding bonus payments, camp allowances and other expenses from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

FIFPRO disclosed this in a statement released on their Twitter handle on Twitter.

The NFF and Super Falcons players have been embroiled in issues bothering on outstanding bonuses, allowances.

Prior to the kickoff of the World Cup, Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum in an interview accused the NFF of owing him 14 months salary

Waldrum said the football owed some players bonuses from 2021.

The American also accused the NFF of misappropriation of the $960,000 disbursed by FIFA to all the teams that qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

After the Falcons’ exit from the ongoing tournament on Monday, FIFPRO described as regrettable that players have to go after the NFF to get what is due to them.

The football body stated that it will do everything possible to make sure every money owed is paid.

“Following the Nigeria women football team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back 2021.

“During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions.

“However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards. It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.

“FIFPRO will continue to work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honoured and the outstanding payments are settled.”

