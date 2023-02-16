Video: FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour To Make Stop In Nigeria March 26

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour will make a stop in Nigeria on Sunday, 26 March 2023.

This was disclosed in a media release from world football governing body, FIFA.

The tour will take the iconic Trophy to all 32 of the tournament’s participating nations – more countries than ever before.

Recall the Super Falcons of Nigeria is one of Africa’s representatives at this year’s women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The Trophy Tour’s first stop in Africa will be in Morocco on 20th March and will be in South Africa on 22nd and 23rd March.

On 24th March the trophy will be in Zambia before rounding off it African tour in Nigeria on 26th.

Speaking on the Trophy Tour, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said:“The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour is a spectacular global celebration of the women’s game, giving fans, families and future football enthusiasts an opportunity to be inspired and become part of a truly special journey.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football in person and hear from the game’s legends. The tour will inspire people worldwide by shining a spotlight on the skills and creativity that demonstrate why women’s football has such a bright future.”

The ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August 2023; and it will be the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to have more than one host nation.

The tournament will be the first to feature the expanded format of 32 teams, from the previous 24, replicating the same format used for the men’s World Cup.

Nine-time African champions Super Falcons are in the same group with hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

