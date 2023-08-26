Video: FIFA Suspends Spanish FA President Over Kissing Scandal

World football governing body, FIFA, has provisionally suspended embattled Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days in the wake of the World Cup kissing row.

Rubiales, 46, has refused to step down despite mounting pressure from within Spanish footballand the government.

He grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips during the awards ceremony following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England last Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

According to Sky News, FIFA said it had suspended Rubiales “from all football-related activities at national and international level”.

He has also been ordered not to contact or to attempt to contact Hermoso for the duration of his suspension.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days”, pending the disciplinary proceedings against Mr Rubiales.

The decision by FIFA came amid an escalating row.

Hermoso, a 33-year-old forward, said “in no moment” did she consent to the kiss. She and her teammates have vowed not to play for Spain again – days after winning the World Cup for the first time.

The country’s football federation has stood by its president, who says the kiss was consensual, and threatened legal action to defend him.