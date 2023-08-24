Video: FIFA Opens Disciplinary Proceedings Against Spanish FA President Over 2023 W/Cup kiss Scandal

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for his behaviour after Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed Spanish forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain beat England 1-0 to emerge champions.





He earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

According to BBC Sport, FIFA will look at whether those actions constitute violations of article 13 in its disciplinary code, concerning offensive behaviour and fair play.

A statement from the world football governing body stated: “FIFA reiterates its unwavering commitment to respecting the integrity of all individuals and strongly condemns any behaviour to the contrary.”

The disciplinary code states that officials are among those that must “comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity”.

It says disciplinary measures can be brought against anyone “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, “insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language” or “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute”.

Rubiales’ celebration at the final whistle was in the VIP area of Stadium Australia, while he was standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter.

He then kissed Hermoso on the lips after she was presented with her winner’s medal on the podium.