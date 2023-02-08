SPORT

Video: FIFA Club W/Cup: Madrid Set Up Final Clash With Ighalo's Al-Hilal

Real Madrid will take on Odion Ighalo’s Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, in the final of this year’s FIFA Club World Cup holding in Morocco.

The La Liga champions hammered Egypt’s Al Ahly 4-1 in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Madrid will face Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday and hope to land their fifth title.

To get to the final, Al-Hilal shocked South American champions Flamengo 3-2 in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

And in Wednesday’s second semi-final, playing without several key starters, Madrid struggled to break the deadlock against Al Ahly’s well-organised defence but opened the scoring right on 42 minutes with a close-range strike by Vinicius.

Real extended their lead just after the break when Valverde tapped into an empty net from a rebound.

Al Ahly received a lifeline when Eduardo Camavinga tripped Hussein El Shahat inside the area in the 65th minute and defender Ali Maaloul tucked away the penalty.

Luka Modric missed a penalty three minutes from the end of the game but Rodrygo made it 3-1 in the 92nd minute.

And in the 98th minute substitute Arribas Calvo added the fourth goal to complete a comfortable win.

