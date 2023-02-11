Video: FIFA Club W/Cup: Madrid Land 5th Title After Edging Ighalo’s Al Hilal In Eight-Goal Thriller

Odion Ighalo featured for Al Hilal but could not prevent them from losing 5-3 to Real Madrid, in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday.

Ighalo was introduced with four minutes left but could not turn the game around for Al Hilal.

Vinícius Júnior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending fifth title.

Federico Valverde added two more goals for the European champions in a final that turned into a shootout.

The Brazil forward, who scored the only goal when Madrid beat Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, leads Madrid with 16 across all competitions.

Vinícius opened the scoring in the 13th minute and curled home Madrid’s fifth and final goal in the 69th.

Luciano Vietto scored twice and Moussa Marega once for Al Hilal, who fell behind early and never got closer than 2-1 by halftime.

Madrid also won the Club World Cup following triumphs in the Champions League in 2014 and from 2016-18.

