Video: Fernandez Handed Jersey Number 5 At Chelsea

Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has been handed the number five jersey at his new club Chelsea this winter transfer window.

The shirt number was previously worn by Jorginho who switched to Arsenal yesterday.

According to footballtransfers.com, Chelsea made the transfer for Fernandez from Benfica in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The deal was sealed for about €120 million which is the highest amount for a player in Premier League history.

He will sign an eight and a half year deal with the Blues.

The Blues had been linked to the 22 year old throughout the winter transfer window, with the last bid matching Benfica’s price tag.

Fernandez was reportedly keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge and made his decision accordingly.

He joined Benfica from Argentine club River Plate in the summer of 2022.

Fernandez has got one goal and five assists in 17 Primeira Liga games this term.

Chelsea are 10th on the Premier League table after accumulating 29 points from 20 games.

