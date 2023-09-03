Video: Fernandes Wins Man Utd Player Of The Month

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has won the Manchester United player of the month award for his performances in August.

Fernandes scored one goal and assisted another in United’s comeback victory over Nottingham Forest in their last game of the month. The Red Devils won the match 3-2 after being 2-0 down in the encounter.

He also had a role in creating United’s goal in the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers as he passed to Aaron Wan-Bissaka who in turned assisted Raphael Varane for the only goal of the game.

Fernandes is a vital component of the United team and he was also made the new team captain in July by coach Erik Ten Hag.

According to Manutd.com Fernandes won the player of the month award with 46% of the vote over Aaron Wan-Bissaka who claimed 42% of the voting total.

Fernandes has won the accolade nine times in total after previously winning it in March and April consecutively. He is the first recipent of the prize this season.

Fernandes joined Manchester United in the midseason transfer window of 2020 from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

He has a tally of one goal and one assist in three Premier League games this campaign.

Manchester United are currently 10th on the Premier League table with six points after three games.