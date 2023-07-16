Video: Fernandes Tipped To Become Man United New Substantive Captain

Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, has been tipped to become the new substantive captain of Premier League club Manchester United.

Harry Maguire was stripped of the captaincy on Sunday, July 16 by the coach Erik Ten Hag.

Maguire fell the pecking order at United over the last season making only 16 Premier League appearances.

According to BonusCodeBets, as reported by Manchester Evening News, Fernandes is ranked as the favourite to become the captain followed by Brazilian midfield maestro Casemiro.

Bruno Fernandes 1/2

Casemiro 7/2

Marcus Rashford 5/1

Lisandro Martinez 12/1

Raphael Varane 16/1

Scott McTominay 25/1

Ten Hag has previously talked up Fernandes to reporters in February while Maguire was still the skipper.

“First as captain, he’s an example for this team with the energy he puts in and for our tactical approach in both transition moments,” Utddistrict.co.uk quoted Ten Hag as saying

“Bruno is so important for this team. He’s a great example for everyone in the squad.”

Fernandes bagged eight goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League games in the 2022/23 season to help Manchester United finish third with a total of 75 points from 38 matches in the division.

By Toju Sote

