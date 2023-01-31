Video: Fernandes: My Major Ambition Is To Win Trophies

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that her major ambition is to win trophies with the Red Devils..

Recall that Man United have not lifted silverware for five-and-a-half seasons but are favourites to lift the League Cup this year as they go into their second semi-final leg against Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 lead, with either Newcastle or Southampton potential final opponents

“I still feel like my main goal is to still win trophies,” he told club media.

“I think the aim for this club has always been to win trophies and we can’t hide that. You have to think game-by-game and think that the next one is more important.

“The aim, the global aim for the club is always winning trophies and it means a lot for the club, for the fans and the players because no player comes to Man United thinking that the main goal is not winning trophies.

“They know what this club is about and they know what the feeling is to play for this club.” He added: “Everyone outside of the club, players from everywhere, they want and they would love to play for this club because they know they will be closer to achieving big things

