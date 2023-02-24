SPORT

Video: Ferdinand Tips Man United To Overcome

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 306 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has tipped the Red Devils to defeat Newcastle United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Ferdinand said this after Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the UEFA Europa League.

Mega Millions Naija

Recall that two goals from Fred and Antony ensured Man United defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the Europa League playoff second-leg tie at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his VIBE with Five, Ferdinand said, “Weekend Carabao Cup final, we are going to be in there! Newcastle is going to get put down. I said 2-1 today,

“I’m going 2-0 at the weekend. Pope’s out, Newcastle out of form, Man Utd are in form, we are on the crest of a wave, but I am not getting carried away, I will see you at Wembley.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 306 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

How Man United are becoming a very difficult team to play against

1 hour ago

Why it is vital that Manchester United win the EFL Cup

2 hours ago

We Need To Find Some Consistency With The Way We Play, Football Is Not All About Emotions – Klopp

2 hours ago

Video: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Bosso Reveals Expectations Ahead Flying Eagles, Mozambique Clash

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button