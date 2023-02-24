Video: Ferdinand Tips Man United To Overcome

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has tipped the Red Devils to defeat Newcastle United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Ferdinand said this after Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the UEFA Europa League.

Recall that two goals from Fred and Antony ensured Man United defeated Barcelona 2-1 in the Europa League playoff second-leg tie at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his VIBE with Five, Ferdinand said, “Weekend Carabao Cup final, we are going to be in there! Newcastle is going to get put down. I said 2-1 today,

“I’m going 2-0 at the weekend. Pope’s out, Newcastle out of form, Man Utd are in form, we are on the crest of a wave, but I am not getting carried away, I will see you at Wembley.”

