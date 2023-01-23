Video: Ferdinand Berates Antony’s Lack Of Dribbling Ability

Legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed Red Devils winger Antony for his inability to dribble past players.

Antony arrived from Dutch giants Ajax for £85million over the summer and has scored five goals in 19 matches so far this term with no assists.

He started the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal, but was replaced after 71 minutes due to a largely ineffective display.

While gaining admiration for his flicks and tricks, ex-United defender Ferdinand admits that he needs to improve his ability in taking on his man.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube show, Ferdinand said: “The concerning thing for me with somebody like Antony is that he can’t beat anyone – and for a Brazilian that’s surprising!

“He just doesn’t beat anyone and I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Was that always the way?’

“I’ve seen clips of him when he was at Ajax and he was somebody who used to beat people. I saw [Thomas] Partey – who I wouldn’t put down as like a roaster, a sprinter – absolutely burst past him, and I’m thinking, ‘Woah, he [Antony] hasn’t got much power in them legs!’ So, yeah, he’s a tricky winger, but tricky wingers – you want them to still be able to beat the defender.

“Even [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, he’s a great player, great footballer, but defensively you get him one-v-one and you’re a wide-man, you should feel, ‘I can get hold of this guy and I can deal with him’.

“You want a winger to be going past full-backs without any hesitation at all and with Antony, as much quality as he has on the ball and his technique and stuff like that, [he doesn’t beat defenders].”

