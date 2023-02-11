SPORT

Video: Felix’s Goal Not Enough As Chelsea’s Draw At West Ham Extend Winless Run

Joao Felix scored on his return from suspension but it was not enough as Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at West Ham in Saturday’s Premier League.

Chelsea are now winless in their last three league fixtures, securing three straight draws.

Felix broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after slotting home Enzo Fernandes’s floated pass over the West Ham defence.

In the 28th minute West Ham equalized thanks to former Chelsea left-back Emerson who slotted home Jarred Bowen’s flicked header off a cross.

With seven minutes left Tomas Soucek thought he had gotten the winner but after consulting the VAR, referee Craig Pawson overturned the goal because Soucek was offside in the build-up.

The draw saw Chelsea occupy ninth place on 31 points in the league standings.

