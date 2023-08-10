Video: Felix’s Ego Destroying Him -Godin

Former Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin says Joao Felix’s ego is holding him back.

Felix is expected to leave Atletico after being frozen out of preseason training by coach Diego Simeone.

Godin said, “Joao Félix’s personal ego has surely been involved with everything. If the boy wants to go out or the club wants him to go out, it is clear that he could not adapt to a family.

“If Simeone tried to take care of something, it is that the group is above any personal ego, and taking care of that is essential for how Atlético competes.

“He’s a boy with a lot of quality, but he didn’t connect with Cholo and surely with the group.

“Knowing what Koke or (Antoine) Griezmann are like, they will have tried to redirect him, but they will not have succeeded. But Joao Félix’s personal ego has surely been beyond what the club, the fans and the coach want.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.