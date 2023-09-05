Video: Felix Will Offer Barca Lots Of Options –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi says Joao Felix can offer them a lot this season.

The Atletico Madrid loan signing made his debut in Sunday’s win at Osasuna.

Xavi said afterwards: “I think nine or left flank.

“I really liked his attitude and that of those who have entered. Everyone has helped and added.

“Joao Félix can give us a lot, but I highlight the attitude with which he entered today, which is very positive.”

Félix is regarded as a highly skillful and technical player capable of playing in several offensive positions, due to his versatility; throughout his career, he has been deployed as a striker, as a second striker, or even as a winger, although his primary position is that of an attacking midfielder.

