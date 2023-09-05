SPORT

Video: Felix Will Offer Barca Lots Of Options –Xavi

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

Barcelona coach Xavi says Joao Felix can offer them a lot this season.

The Atletico Madrid loan signing made his debut in Sunday’s win at Osasuna.

Xavi said afterwards: “I think nine or left flank.

“I really liked his attitude and that of those who have entered. Everyone has helped and added.

PariPesa

“Joao Félix can give us a lot, but I highlight the attitude with which he entered today, which is very positive.”

 

Félix is regarded as a highly skillful and technical player capable of playing in several offensive positions, due to his versatility; throughout his career, he has been deployed as a striker, as a second striker, or even as a winger, although his primary position is that of an attacking midfielder.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 5 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

NGA vs STP: Super Eagles’ Team News Ahead Of The 2023 AFCON Qualifier Against Sao Tome & Principe

29 seconds ago

Five Players Chelsea Shouldn’t Use In Their Next Match Against Bournemouth

23 mins ago

Transfer News: Daniel Podence joins Olympiacos, Man Utd defender, Eric Bailly set to join Beskitas.

34 mins ago

2 Players Arsenal Should Drop To The Bench In Order To Improve The Performance of The Team.

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button