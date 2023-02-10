Video: Felix Open To Permanent Chelsea Transfer In Summer

Portugal international Joao Felix has suggested he is open to a permanent move to Chelsea this summer.

Felix has made only one appearance for Chelsea thus far after being sent off on his debut against Fulham last month.

While January saw a number of big-name attackers arrive in form of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, wholesale changes are expected at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, perhaps opening up a permanent space in the squad.

According to Standard Sport the 23-year-old loanee would cost around £70-£80m this summer were Chelsea to try and keep the forward long-term, despite reports in Spain suggesting parent club Atletico Madrid would likely demand a staggering £124m.

Felix’s relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone is believed to remain strained and Chelsea’s hand could be strengthened by their increasingly close relationship with super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Atletico, meanwhile, are also thought to be keen to move Felix’s £250,000-per-week wages off their books.

Of a more potentially more permanent arrangement, Felix told Diario AS: “I feel very good at Chelsea, I like the club. There’s no option to buy in the contract, so if they want to keep me they’ll have to find an agreement with Atletico.

“I’m getting to know the club, I like it — we never know the future.”

