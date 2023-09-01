Video: Fati Joins Brighton On Loan From Barcelona

Ansu Fati has joined Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion on loan from Barcelona.

“We are pleased to confirm the signing of Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona,” Brighton stated on their website on Friday.

“The 20-year-old made 36 La Liga appearances last season for Barca, as they secured their first title for four years.“

Speaking after the announcement of Fati’s loan move, Brighton’s manager Roberto De Zerbi said, “This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Fati holds a number of records for Barcelona, having joined their famous academy, La Masia, aged ten.

He became the club’s second-youngest appearance maker in August 2019 when he came on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Real Betis, before becoming Barca’s youngest goal scorer in a 2-2 draw against Osasuna six days later.

In September 2019 he became Barcelona’s youngest Champions League player and his goal against Inter Milan in December 2019 made him the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

He finished the 2019/20 season having made 33 appearances and scoring eight goals. He was named in the first UEFA La Liga Revelation Team of the Year and the following season he won La Liga’s Player of the Month award for September.

Barca won the Copa del Rey that season and Ansu firmly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football when he won the Goal.com NxGn award for 2021, which recognises emerging young players.