Video: Fatawu Joins Iheanacho, Ndidi At Leicester

Black Stars of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu is now teammate with Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester after joining on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The Foxes confirmed the signing in a statement on Thursday.

“Leicester City Football Club can confirm the signing of Abdul Fatawu, with the winger subject to league and international clearance,” Leicester stated.

“The promising 19-year-old Ghanaian arrives at King Power Stadium having impressed at domestic and international level in the early stages of his career and will now link up with Enzo Maresca’s squad for the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season.”

Commenting on his loan move, Fatawu said: “I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me.

“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

Born in the Ghanaian city of Tamale, Fatawu started his senior career with Steadfast FC, and quickly established himself as one of his country’s most exciting talents.

Also read: UCL Playoff: Dessers Laments Rangers ‘Heavy’ Loss To PSV

His displays for Steadfast FC earned him a loan move to Ghanaian Premier Division side Dreams FC in October 2021, where he continued his fine form before switching to Sporting Lisbon in April 2022.