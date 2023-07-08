Video: Falcons To Face Sao Tome In 1st Round

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Sao Tome and Principe in the first round of the 2024 Women‘s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier.

The pairings for the first and second round qualifiers for next year’s AFCON, which will hold in Morocco, was posted on CAF’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

Victory over Sao Tome and Principe for the Super Falcons will see them take on either Cape Verde or Liberia in the second round.

The first round qualifiers will run from 18th to 16th September, 2023, while the qualifiers for the second round will hold from 27th November to 5th December, 2023.

Reigning WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa and Zambia had a bye into the second round of the qualifiers.

Morocco by virtue of being hosts, will not engage in the qualifiers.

The Super Falcons have won the WAFCON a record nine times (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018) and will be looking to clinch a 10th title next year.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons are currently in Australia preparing for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup which run from July 20 to August 20.

They are in Group B together with hosts Australia, Canada and the Republic of Ireland.

By Toju Sote

