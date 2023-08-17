Video: Falcons Left Mark On 2023 World Cup —FIFA

Despite going out in the round of 16, FIFA, has said Nigeria’s Super Falcons left their mark on the 2023 women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons were one of Africa’s four representatives at this year’s edition alongside South Africa, Zambia and Morocco.

The Randy Waldrum-led side finished second in a group that had Australia, Canada and Republic of Ireland.

After a goalless draw with Canada, the Falcons shocked Australia 3-2 and held Ireland to a goalless draw.

However, the Falcons failed to take advantage in the round of 16, after Three Lionesses of England were reduced to 10 players as they lost 4-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 0-0.

In their four games played in Australia and New Zealand the Falcons did not concede in three.

Meanwhile, the team’s attention will now shift to the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia in October.

The last time the Nigerian women’s team featured at the Olympics was the Beijing 2008.