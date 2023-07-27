Video: Falcons Get Congratulatory Messages After Win Vs Australia

Confederation of African Football (CAF), former Nigeria international Austin Eguavoen and Ghana’s Black Queens have congratulated the Super Falcons for their win against Australia.

The Falcons shocked co-hosts Australia 3-2 to record their first win of the tournament in front of a huge crowd.

Despite conceding late in the first half, the Falcons drew level through Uchenna Kanu before the end of the first 45 minutes.

Osinachi Ohale made it 2-1 before substitute Asisat Oshoala got the third goal.

Australia grabbed a late goal in stoppage time but the Falcons held on for the huge win.

The win means the Falcons, on four points, top Group B, Canada are second also on four points, Australia are third while Republic of Ireland are bottom with no point.

Reacting to the win, CAF wrote on Twitter:“The SUPER Falcons 🇳🇬 three goals securing their first three points at the 2023 #FIFAWWC!

“Let’s go

@NGSuper_Falcons

🔥.”

Eguavoen, who is the current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) described the four points acquired by the Falcons as massive.

“What a result! 🇳🇬 3-2 🇦🇺 Congratulations to the Super Falcons on this victory & to the coaching staff, led by Randy Waldrum.

“Massive 4 points now. On to the last group game. 👏🏾.”

While Ghana’s Black Queens stated:“Congratulations #TeamNaija 🇳🇬👏🏾👏🏾.”

The Falcons will now take on Ireland in their final group game on Monday with at least a draw good enough to seal qualification into the round of 16.

