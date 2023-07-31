Video: Factors To Consider When Choosing Betting Sites Not On GAMSTOP

If you are part of approximately 6% of the UK population that bets on sports, you may be looking for a betting site to use. Sites that are not part of the GAMSTOP scheme are popular because they do not have as many restrictions as sites that are part of the scheme.

However, if you are considering playing at betting sites not on gamstop there are factors to think about when finding a site that is best for you. In this article, you will find out more about these deciding factors and what they involve.

Security and licensing

Licensed sites must pay attention to fair play and player security. So, you should always choose licensed betting operators to use. For sites outside the GAMSTOP scheme, the most common licenses are from the jurisdictions of Malta and Curaçao. In addition to licensing, make sure that any sportsbook you use has SSL encryption in place which helps to keep your data and financial information secure.

How easy is the site to use?

When you use a sportsbook not on GAMSTOP, you want the betting process to be simple. So, check for clear navigation on the website with menus that make it easy to find the betting options you are looking for. Also, test the performance of the site, so you do not get frustrated by slow connectivity.

Variety of sports and betting options

The first thing to check when it comes to betting variety is that there are plenty of options for your preferred sports and competitions. For example, if you enjoy Premier League action and betting, find a site that has several betting options available for the competition, such as winning score, goal scorers, and goals scored. It’s also a good idea to look for betting on various sports, such as NFL, boxing, horse racing, and snooker, so you do not become bored with accessing the same small selection of wagering action all the time.

Availability of customer support

There will be times when you need help while you bet, or have questions about deposits, withdrawals, or site content, so good customer support is a must when choosing a betting site not on GAMSTOP. Ideally, choose a site that has 27/support available and more than one contact method such as live chat, email, and telephone.

Secure payment methods

Choosing a site with diverse, secure payment methods makes sense as this gives you options for reliable deposits and withdrawals. For example, non-GAMSTOP sites often offer online wallets and cryptocurrencies as payment choices, as well as debit and credit cards.

Availability on a mobile device

We live in a time when mobile devices are prevalent in society, with 92% of mobile users owning a smartphone, as of March 2021. If you are one of these smartphone owners, or you use a tablet, you can bet while you are on the move. To do this, choose a betting site that offers the same great experience to mobile bettors as it does to people using a laptop or PC.

Promotions and bonuses for players

You will find some attractive bonuses and promotions at betting sites that are not part of the GAMSTOP scheme. Look at what is on offer at different sites and choose promotions that are best suited to you. Do not forget to check the terms and conditions attached to promotions so that you fully understand what to expect and know how good the promotion is.

Each of these factors has a vital role to play when choosing a non-GAMSTOP betting site. So, take each point into account when you are making a decision.

