Video: Fabinho's Wife Hints On Possible Saudi Move

Wife of Liverpool midfielder, Fabinho, has given a hint on the Brazilian star possible move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

The Brazil midfielder is a target for the Saudi Pro League club, with a £40m offer being prepared.

And it’s emerged Fabinho’s wife is following travel company ‘Welcome Saudi’ on Instagram.

The page’s bio reads: “The No.1 Travel Search and Review Website in Saudi Arabia.

“Discover the Best Hotels, Restaurants and Tourist Destinations in Saudi Arabia”.

Fabinho has a contract with Liverpool to 2026.

