SPORT

Video: FA Cup: Iheanacho Continues Great Form With Winner Against Wallsall

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 31 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for the second consecutive Emirates FA Cup game as Leicester City pip League Two club, Walsall 1-0 in their fourth round tie on Saturday.

It was Iheanacho’s 27th goal in just 46 domestic cup outings.

Mega Millions Naija

The forward took the place of Zambia international Patson Daka on 63 minutes.

Iheanacho, who also scored in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory against Gillingham in the third round fired home the winning goal in the 68th minute.

The forward’s 20-yard effort took a deflection off Brandon Comley before sailing into the net.

He now has 17 goals in 23 FA Cup appearances.

His international teammate, Wilfred Ndidi missed the game due to injury.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 31 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: Kelechi Iheanacho comes off bench to score a classic winning goal for Leicester in the FA Cup

12 mins ago

How Dele Alli Has Been Performing Well in New Position He is Assigned to at Besiktas

22 mins ago

Fans Praise Nigerian Hero Kelechi Iheanacho In Leicester City’s Win Against Walsall

32 mins ago

Man City’s Next Four Matches In All Competitions Including Tough Games Against Arsenal And Spurs.

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button