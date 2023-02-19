Video: Eze Unhappy With Crysral Palace Draw

Crystal Palace attacker Eberichi Eze admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Eze says Palace have to pick themselves up after conceding a last-gasp equaliser to draw with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“We worked hard, we gave everything today and it feels bad not getting the three points,” he told Palace TV after the game. “I haven’t looked back at [their goal] yet.

“It’s easy to speak now but in the moment there are so many things going on. There are probably lots of reasons why we conceded. We just have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“I think the plan worked well but of course we didn’t get the three points and that is the reason we came here today. It is a difficult one, but we move.”

Eze headed Palace into the lead from Michael Olise’s delightful delivery in the second-half.

“Obviously I know Michael’s quality, and he can put the ball where he wants it when he cuts inside,” he explained. “I was in the right position. You know his quality.

“He wants to come on his left foot and either he shoots or crosses, so just being the right space helps.

“I just need to work hard, try my best and when I’m called upon I try to deliver.”

