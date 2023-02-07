Video: Eze Emerges Player With Most Dribbles in the Premier League

Crystal Palace midfielder, Eberechi Eze has emerged the player with most completed dribbles in the Premier League this season so far.

According to Whoscored.com the 24 year old has 33 dribbles in the league across 21 matches.

The 21 matches comprise of 19 starts and two substitute appearances.

He also has 546 completed passes in the Premier League, 38 shots and 2.90 expected goals (xG).

He has also has 24 successful tackles and made 13 fouls.

Eze was born in London and has represented England at the U-20 and U-21 level.

He is eligible to play for the Super Eagles due to his Nigerian parents.

Eze has netted thrice and provided three assists in 21 Premier League matches this season.

Crystal Palace have acquired 24 points from 21 games and they are 12th in the Premier League.

