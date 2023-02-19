Video: Experience Will Help Us Flying Eagles Scale Through

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso insists his team’s pedigree at the age-grade level will be vital in their bid to have a successful outing at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Bosso’s side are among the 12 teams that will compete for honours at the competition which will start on Sunday (today).

The Flying Eagles are in a tricky group with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal

The seven-time champions will face the Cubs of Senegal in their opening fixture at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday (today).

“Nigeria has experience in major tournaments and we’re in Egypt to compete and we will give our best,” Bosso said during his interaction with the media on Saturday.

Bosso also highlighted the support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during his team’s preparation for the competition.

“We received the support of the Nigeria Football Federation as we prepared for tournament with regular camps to be at a very good level,” Bosso added.

Nigeria have won seven titles at this level and the most recent in 2015.

The Flying Eagles have lost only two finals in 1999 and 2007 while finishing third on three occasions in 1995, 2005, 2013 and fourth in 2019.

By Adeboye Amosu

