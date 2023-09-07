Video: Exclusive: Show No Mercy To Sao Tome -Dosu Tells Eagles

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has told the Super Eagles to show no mercy to Sao Tome ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Goodswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Recall the Super Eagles have already qualified for the tournament with a game to spare.

In the reverse fixture, the three-time African champions hammered Sao Tome 10-0.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist urged the team to dominate and score goals against Sao Tome.

“Yes its a dead rubber game but there is still a lot to play for as far as we are concerned because we need to win and also score goals.

“The Super Eagles players must not show mercy to Sao Tome and some of that newly invited players must also use this opportunity to make a big statement to the coach. This is a game we must just impress and win well with goals.”

By Augustine Akhilomen



Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.