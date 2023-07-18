SPORT

Video: Exclusive: Rohr’s Benin Can’t Stop Super Eagles’ Mission To Qualify For 2026 WC -Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe believes Gernot Rohr’s Benin Republic doesn’t have what it takes to stop Super Eagles quest of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria have been pitted alongside South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Lesotho in Group C.

Rohr once managed the Super Eagles before he was sacked in 2021 by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Aikhoumogbe stated that he’s confident Nigeria will defeat Benin in both legs.

“Rohr may be hoping to stop the Super Eagles from qualify from the 2026 World Cup due to the way he was sacked by NFF despite helping the team to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

” One thing he must understand is that Nigeria’s pedigree in football is bigger than Benin and I don’t think they have the quality to stop the Super Eagles.

“There is no doubt that the game will be tough but I am optimistic we will qualify for the Mundial”

