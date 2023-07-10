Video: Exclusive: Resolve Bonus Row With Super Falcons Ahead 2023 WWC -Unuanel Tells NFF

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel has urged the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to resolve the bonus row currently rocking the Super Falcons ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons, who were drawn into Group B with co-hosts Australia, Canada and Ireland, have been engrossed in a heated row with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) after accusations that the governing body had failed to properly compensate players, as well as a cancellation of a preparation camp just weeks before the team travelled to Australia and New Zealand.

Nigeria are set to face Olympic champions Canada in their opening group stage match on July 21 but reports suggest that the team are likely to boycott the match if the situation is not resolved.

Reacting to the development, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com said that the NFF must find a way to resolve the bonus row issue in order to allow the players concentrate for the tournament.

“I am not really happy with this bonus row issue because it will kind of distract the players. This is something the NFF should have resolved before they left the shores of Nigeria.

” Nigeria can’t be travelling for a big tournament like this and the next thing is for the the media to awash with story like this.

“We need to put our house in order if the Super Falcons must put in their best at the tournament.”

