Video: Exclusive: Osimhen Remains Eagles Undisputed Number One Striker -Esin

Former Nigerian international, Etim Esim has revealed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen remains the team’s undisputed number one striker at the moment.

He made this known in a chat with Completesports.com ahead of the Super Eagles 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Sao Tome in Uyo.

Esin’s reaction is on the backdrop of the arrival of Bundesliga top striker, Victor Boniface and also Gift Organ, who has been scoring goals for Gent in the Belgian League.

“I really don’t think there is any striker that can displace Osimhen from that position.

” Osimhen remains Eagles undisputed striker as far as I am concern. In Europe at the moment, he’s second after Man City’s Erling Haaland. The likes of Boniface and Orban are good players took but Osimhen is still the best.”

By Augustine Akhilomen

