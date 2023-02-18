SPORT

Video: Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: ‘Senegal Can’t Stop Flying Eagles From Winning’ -Babangida

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida says he’s optimistic the Flying Eagles will overcome Senegal in their opening match of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria who are in group A with Senegal, Egypt and Mozambique will start their campaign on Sunday with Senegal before second game against host, Egypt next Tuesday.

The 2015 champions will trade tackles with Mozambique on 25th February, 2023 in their last group game.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, stated that the team have the firepower to down Senegal on Sunday.

“I have so much confidence with the current Flying Eagles players. There is an array of quality players in that team that can wreck any opponent at this tournament.

” I really don’t think Senegal can stop the Flying Eagles from winning their opening match.

“Yes it will be a difficult game but Nigeria will be victorious at the end.”

