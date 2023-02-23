Video: Exclusive: 2023 U-20 AFCON: Egypt Down, Mozambique Next To Fall -Dosu Tells Flying Eagles

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has urged the Flying Eagles to focus on how the team will overcome Mozambique in the final group A game of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria defeated host, Egypt 1-0 on Wednesday to revive their chances of qualifying to the knockout stages of the competition.

A victory for the Flying Eagles on Saturday against Mozambique will seal qualification to the next round for the team.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the team should avoid underestimating Mozambique.

“The Flying Eagles must maintain a high level of concentration in their final Group A game against Mozambique.

“At this point in time, the players knows the importance of the game and must ensure they take Mozambique to the cleaner in order to qualify to the knockout stages of the competition.”

