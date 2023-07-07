Video: Ex-Super Eagles Star Marries Serbian Partner, Radi

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Obinna Nsofor has married his Long-time Serbian partner, Anastasija Radi.

Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday, 6th July,he posted a series of photos from his wedding and captioned it: ‘Mr & Mrs Nsofor’, while expressing gratitude to the wedding planners

The wedding is said to have taken place on Sunday, July 2, at the iconic La Torre di San Marco in Brescia, Italy.

Nsofor styled in a classy blue tuxedo while his wife, Anastasija Radi, walked down the aisle in her graceful wedding dress.

Radi is an Italian-based model and influencer, of Serbian roots.

The couple are said to have met during Nsofor’s loan stint in Germany.

