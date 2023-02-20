Video: Ex-Senegal FA Boss Salutes Young Teranga Lions Over Win Against Flying Eagles

Former President of the Senegal Football Federation (FSF), Augustin Senghor, has congratulated the Young Teranga Lions following their win over the Flying Eagles of Nigeria at the 2023 U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Senegal pipped the Flying Eagles 1-0 on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium to go top of the group.

Souleymane Faye scored the only goal of the game in the 40th minute.

The (FSF) announced Senegal’s win on Twitter

“Senegal starts the competition with a win a victory and a clean sheet. The Cubs win 1-0 against Nigeria and take first place in Group A,” the Tweet read

Senghor reacted to the Tweet by felicitating with the squad.

“Congratulations to all the U20 players, to coach Malick Daf, to the technical and administrative staff for this good and controlled entry into competition against a solid Nigerian team. Maximum concentration and motivation for the future. Manko Wuti Ndam ci kaw Ndam!,” he Tweeted

The Cubs of Senegal are currently first place in Group A with three points after matchday one while the Flying Eagles are last in the Group with zero points.

Egypt and Mozambique have a point each after playing out a 0-0 draw.

Senegal play Mozambique next on Wednesday February 22 at the Cairo International Stadium.

Up next for the Flying Eagles is a game with Egypt on Wednesday February 22 at at the same venue.

