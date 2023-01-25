Video: Ex-Napoli Captain Insigne Talks Up ‘Good Guy’ Osimhen

SPORT

Former Napoli captain, Lorenzo Insigne has showered encomium on his former teammate, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been a key figure for Napoli, who are looking to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals in 15 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Insigne praised manager Luciano Spalletti for his role in Osimhen’s development.

“He’s improving day by day and his potential is coming through. Spalletti is bringing out his unique characteristics such as athleticism in aerial play and progression, coordination. I’m really happy for Victor, he’s a very good person.” Insigne La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 31-year-old Italian forward ended a career-long association with the Partenopei last summer, leaving on a free transfer to sign a four-year contract with MLS outfit, Toronto FC.

