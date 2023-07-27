Video: Ex- Manchester City Star Retires From Football After Gruesome Injury

Real Sociedad midfielder, David Silva has announced his retirement from football after suffering a severe knee injury.

The 37-year-old Spaniard spent a decade at Manchester City after signing from Valencia in 2010. He made almost 400 appearances for the club, winning four Premier League titles.

Silva joined Sociedad in 2020 after leaving Manchester City. He was ready to begin his fourth season with the Spanish club. However, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a pre-season training session, he has decided to retire, Mirror Football claimed.

During his 20-year playing career, the 37-year-old also appeared for Eibar and Celta Vigo. He featured in 125 senior matches for Spain, winning the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva said. “Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to. Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much.

““Ches (Valencia), Armeros (Eibar), Celtinas (Celta Vigo), Citizens (Man City) and Txuri Urdines (Real Sociedad)…thank you because you have made me feel at home.”

