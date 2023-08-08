Video: Ex-Flying Eagles Striker Adams Joins Montpellier

Former Flying Eagles striker Akor Adams has joined French Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier from Norwegian club Lillestrom.

The 2012 league winners confirmed Adams’ signing in a statement on their website on Monday.

Adams is still the top scorer in the Norwegian league with 15 goals from 15 games.

The 23-year-old joined Norwegian side Sogndal from Jamba Football Academy in Nigeria on August 2018.

Adams made his debut for the club on 28 August 2018 but missed much of the 2020 season due to injury.

His contract with Sogndal expired at the end of the 2021 season. He ended the season with 10 goals in 28 games.

On 2 December 2021, he signed a three-year contract with Lillestrøm and made his competitive debut in the cup, scoring against Nardo; and then his Eliteserien debut on 2 April 2022 against HamKam, scoring one of the goals in a 2–2 draw.

He was a part of the Flying Eagles squad that featured at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

