SPORT

Video: Ex- Flying Eagles Star Joins Turkish Club On Loan –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Flying Eagles forward, Kayode Olanrewaju has linked up with Turkish club Umraniyespor on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Olanrewaju joined the club from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mega Millions Naija

The 29-year-old had stints with Turkish clubs, Gaziantep and Sivasspor in the past.

Read Also: Moffi Makes Record Transfer To Ligue 1 Club Nice

The vastly travelled striker has played for clubs in Cote d’Ivoire, Switzerland, Austria, Israel and Spain.

Umraniyespor will hope Olanrewaju’s arrival can help boost their survival aspiration in the Turkish top-flight.

The modest side are rock bottom of the Turkish Super Lig with 14 points from 20 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 3 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Current Spanish La Liga Table And Review After Yesterday’s Match

19 mins ago

Video: Liverpool Plot Shock Transfer For Chelsea Midfield Star

23 mins ago

Liverpool’s Stat This Season Compared To Their Stat Last Season Shows How Much They Have Declined

28 mins ago

MUN vs WHU: Match Preview, Date And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The English FA Cup Showdown

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button