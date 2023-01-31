Video: Ex- Flying Eagles Star Joins Turkish Club On Loan

Former Flying Eagles forward, Kayode Olanrewaju has linked up with Turkish club Umraniyespor on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Olanrewaju joined the club from Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 29-year-old had stints with Turkish clubs, Gaziantep and Sivasspor in the past.

Read Also: Moffi Makes Record Transfer To Ligue 1 Club Nice

The vastly travelled striker has played for clubs in Cote d’Ivoire, Switzerland, Austria, Israel and Spain.

Umraniyespor will hope Olanrewaju’s arrival can help boost their survival aspiration in the Turkish top-flight.

The modest side are rock bottom of the Turkish Super Lig with 14 points from 20 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.